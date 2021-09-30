Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Compression Fracture of the Spine [Image 1 of 2]

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Description:

    Caption: PS 14590. Right lateral view of articulated human spine with a healed compression fracture of a thoracic vertebra with a close-up inset of the fracture. Purchased by the Army Medical Museum from Charles S. Ward, Rochester NY in 1916. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Spine
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Vertebra
    Compression Fracture

