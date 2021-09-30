Compression Fracture of the Spine

Description:
Caption: PS 14590. Right lateral view of articulated human spine with a healed compression fracture of a thoracic vertebra with a close-up inset of the fracture. Purchased by the Army Medical Museum from Charles S. Ward, Rochester NY in 1916. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6875231
|VIRIN:
|210930-D-TY520-0001
|Resolution:
|2000x1875
|Size:
|968.6 KB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
