Caption: Composite image of anterior and left and right lateral views of an articulated human spine with a healed compression fracture of a thoracic vertebra. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|09.30.2021
|10.06.2021 09:18
|6875232
|210930-D-TY520-0006
|2000x2000
|1.02 MB
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|2
|0
This work, Compression Fracture of the Spine [Image 2 of 2], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
