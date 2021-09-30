Description:



Caption: Composite image of anterior and left and right lateral views of an articulated human spine with a healed compression fracture of a thoracic vertebra. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:18 Photo ID: 6875232 VIRIN: 210930-D-TY520-0006 Resolution: 2000x2000 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Compression Fracture of the Spine [Image 2 of 2], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.