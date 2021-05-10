Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE leaders recognized for Hurricane Ida efforts [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE leaders recognized for Hurricane Ida efforts

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Col. Steve Miller, right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District and Hurricane Ida Recovery Fields Office commander, thanks a few of the officers that helped establish the USACE recovery officer during an awards ceremony at the New Orleans District office Oct. 5. Miller said he appreciated the leadership and sacrifice of the military officers that helped support the initial USACE response following the storm’s landfall Aug. 29. Lt. Col. Thomas Sears, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District deputy commander; Maj. Chatom “CT” Warren, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District deputy commander; and Capt. Romeo Tcheutchua, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District, each received an Army Commendation Medal from Miller. To date, USACE has completed more that 14,000 blue roof installations of the nearly 36,000 eligible roofs.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE leaders recognized for Hurricane Ida efforts [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

