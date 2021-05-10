USACE leaders recognized for Hurricane Ida efforts

Lt. Col. Thomas Sears, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District deputy commander, left; Maj. Chatom “CT” Warren, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District deputy commander; Col. Steve Miller, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District and Hurricane Ida Recovery Fields Office commander; and Capt. Romeo Tcheutchua, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District, pose for a photo following an awards ceremony at the New Orleans District office Oct. 5.

Miller said he appreciated the leadership and sacrifice of the military officers that helped support the initial USACE response following the storm’s landfall Aug. 29. The three military officers received an Army Commendation Medal from Miller. To date, USACE has completed more than 14,000 blue roof installations of the nearly 36,000 eligible roofs.

