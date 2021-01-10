Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Camacho [Image 2 of 2]

    Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Camacho

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade is excited to recognize a Hispanic-American Soldier who serves in our ranks and is a prime example of one who embodies the DoD and Army values.

    Sgt. 1st Class Glilberto Camacho is a Soldier in the 604th FEST-A, 111th Engineer Brigade who is proud of where he came from and celebrates his heritage every day. During Hispanic Heritage Month, he flew a flag of Puerto Rico over the building he works in on Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 07:48
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Camacho [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer
    Hispanic Heritage
    National Guard
    TFSpartan

