The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade is excited to recognize a Hispanic-American Soldier who serves in our ranks and is a prime example of one who embodies the DoD and Army values.



Sgt. 1st Class Glilberto Camacho is a Soldier in the 604th FEST-A, 111th Engineer Brigade who is proud of where he came from and celebrates his heritage every day. During Hispanic Heritage Month, he flew a flag of Puerto Rico over the building he works in on Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 07:48 Photo ID: 6875119 VIRIN: 211001-A-WJ211-755 Resolution: 776x492 Size: 56.86 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Camacho [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.