The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade is excited to recognize a Hispanic-American Soldier who serves in our ranks and is a prime example of one who embodies the DoD and Army values.
Sgt. 1st Class Glilberto Camacho is a Soldier in the 604th FEST-A, 111th Engineer Brigade who is proud of where he came from and celebrates his heritage every day.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Camacho
