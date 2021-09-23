Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Camacho

The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade is excited to recognize a Hispanic-American Soldier who serves in our ranks and is a prime example of one who embodies the DoD and Army values.



Sgt. 1st Class Glilberto Camacho is a Soldier in the 604th FEST-A, 111th Engineer Brigade who is proud of where he came from and celebrates his heritage every day.

