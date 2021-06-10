U.S. program assists Iraq in fight against Daesh

Iraq’s Directorate of Mechanical Engineering, Ministry of Defense, receives a divestment of maintenance equipment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 6, 2021. The U.S.-led Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund program has divested more than $500 million of equipment, vehicles, weapons and ammunition to the Iraqi Security Forces this year in an effort to advise and assist Iraqis in the fight against Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

