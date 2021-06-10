Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. program assists Iraq in fight against Daesh [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. program assists Iraq in fight against Daesh

    IRAQ

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraq’s Directorate of Mechanical Engineering, Ministry of Defense, receives a divestment of maintenance equipment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 6, 2021. The U.S.-led Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund program has divested more than $500 million of equipment, vehicles, weapons and ammunition to the Iraqi Security Forces this year in an effort to advise and assist Iraqis in the fight against Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

