U.S. Navy Lt. Joshua Reyes, an E-2D Hawkeye pilot with Carrier Air Wing 5, reunites with his wife upon his return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 6, 2021. The squadron’s return completed a 5th and 7th Fleet deployment, embarked aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they provided airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conducted drawdown operations in Afghanistan and flew missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6874902 VIRIN: 211006-M-EL370-1024 Resolution: 5086x3391 Size: 2.05 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No Place Like Home: CVW-5 returns from deployment with 5th, 7th Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.