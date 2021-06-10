Tigertails Return to MCAS Iwakuni after 5th and 7th Fleet Deployment

By LT Chris Guse and LT Taylor Buck



IWAKUNI, Japan – The “Tigertails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125 returned from their 2021 deployment to 5th and 7th Fleets and were greeted by family at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Oct. 6.



Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5), the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed carrier strike group, was tasked with heading west into U.S. 5th Fleet to provide air power in support of the United States’ military withdrawal from Afghanistan.



“As a part of the Navy’s only Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) carrier strike group, the Tigertails and CVW 5 proudly answered the call,” said Cmdr. David L. Wiltshire, commanding officer, VAW 125.



VAW 125 supported aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)’s Combat Operational Effectiveness (COE) to earn Blue Water certification, a qualification allowing the carrier and the air wing to perform operations without land based support. The Tigertails also provided command and control for CVW 5 training missions and maintained a common operational picture in some of the busiest sea lanes in the world.



On June 27, CVW 5 launched combat sorties through Pakistan into Afghanistan for the first time in nearly 20 years, dating back to when the air wing flew from USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) in October 2001. The Tigertails played a vital role, sending the first ever E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in country to provide airborne command and control for CVW 5, to joint, and coalition partners. VAW 125 conducted aerial refueling, or “tanker” coordination for CVW 5’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, ensuring a safe ingress and egress for their respective missions.



“Being an airborne asset capable of reliably relaying vital situational awareness from the aircraft to strike group assets and allied forces on the ground was critical to success,” said Lt. Zach Verissimo, a VAW 125 Pilot who participated in the sorties.



The Tigertails supported international cooperation through combined large scale exercises with the Indian Navy and Air Force in the Bay of Bengal. CSG 5 also sailed south from its station in the North Arabian Sea to conduct operations with the HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) and the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7).



This deployment presented the Tigertails with an opportunity to build proficiency in different skillsets in an unfamiliar AO and provided exposure to combat operations for the aircrew.



“I will take pride in the experience and forever remember participating in the historic final days,” said Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class Mateo Diaz.



The Tigertails flew a total of 1,475 hours and 422 sorties, including 440 combat hours and 103 combat sorties in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



The squadron trained for deployment by providing airborne command and control for a variety of Large Force Exercises (LFE), including joint exercises with the Marine Corps and Air Force F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In May 2021, the squadron detached twice to Iwo To for Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP). CVW 5 would ultimately use the historic island as a staging ground to conduct Carrier Qualifications and begin the 2021 deployment.



VAW 125 is an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye squadron assigned to CVW 5 in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR). The Tigertails are based out of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, and are embarked aboard CVN 76 forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. As a part of the United States’ Forward-Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF), the Tigertails and CVW-5 work on different deployment cycles than our state-side counter parts. While operating out of Iwakuni, the squadron has time to perform critical maintenance on aircraft and get valuable training to prepare for each deployment.



U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.

