Wingmen, Maintainers keep Fighting Falcons flying

Senior Airmen Ian Njoroge and Chase Peace, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technicians, troubleshoot the fire control radar on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 5, 2021. The F-16 is an all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
Oct. 5, 2021
Oct. 6, 2021
|6874892
|211005-F-BZ793-1037
|7586x5375
|6.57 MB
|KR
|7
|2
