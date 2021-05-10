Wingmen, Maintainers keep Fighting Falcons flying

Senior Airmen Ian Njoroge and Chase Peace, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technicians, troubleshoot the fire control radar on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 5, 2021. Avionics technicians are responsible for maintaining and repairing highly sophisticated avionics systems to ensure pilots receive the information they need to successfully operate their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

