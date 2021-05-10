Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wingmen, Maintainers keep Fighting Falcons flying

    Wingmen, Maintainers keep Fighting Falcons flying

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Ian Njoroge and Chase Peace, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technicians, troubleshoot the fire control radar on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 5, 2021. Avionics technicians are responsible for maintaining and repairing highly sophisticated avionics systems to ensure pilots receive the information they need to successfully operate their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, Wingmen, Maintainers keep Fighting Falcons flying [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

