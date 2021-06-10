Fleet Activities Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility Hosts Ikego Clinic

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) — Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility assists families with pet vaccinations, wellness exams, and limited health certificates as part of a satellite veterinary clinic at the FLEACT Ikego detachment. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling)

