    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility Hosts Ikego Clinic [Image 1 of 9]

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility Hosts Ikego Clinic

    IKEGO, AICHI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) — Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility assists families with pet vaccinations, wellness exams, and limited health certificates as part of a satellite veterinary clinic at the FLEACT Ikego detachment. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 01:48
    Photo ID: 6874822
    VIRIN: 211006-N-OC881-1014
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.24 MB
    Location: IKEGO, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility Hosts Ikego Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Animal
    Cats
    Vet
    CFAY
    Dogs
    Ikego

