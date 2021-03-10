Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruddy Duck – before cleaning photo – Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center in San Pedro

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Ruddy Duck – before cleaning photo – Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center in San Pedro, CA. Oct. 3, 2021. Credit OWCN, UC Davis. Rescued from the 56th street Pier, Huntington Beach (confirm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 21:11
    Photo ID: 6874653
    VIRIN: 211003-G-EK967-672
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 451.1 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruddy Duck – before cleaning photo – Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center in San Pedro [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    spill response
    bird cleaning
    owcn

