Coast Guard, partner agencies locate, rescue 3 teens on Selawik Lake

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter is shown with a crewmember near the door, Oct. 5, 2021.



The aircrew, who are forward deployed to Kotzebue, rescued three teenagers who were stranded near Selawik Lake.



U.S. Coast Guard photo.

