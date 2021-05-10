Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies locate, rescue 3 teens on Selawik Lake

    Coast Guard, partner agencies locate, rescue 3 teens on Selawik Lake

    Courtesy Photo | An 18-foot flat bottom vessel is shown drifting on Selawik Lake, Oct. 5,...... read more read more

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward deployed to Kotzebue, rescued three teenagers stranded near Selawik Lake, Tuesday afternoon.

    The three teenagers were found safely on shore and brought back to Selawik.

    At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Coast Guard 17th District watchstanders received an agency assistance request to help locate three teenagers who were overdue to return from a hunting trip.

    Alaska State Troopers called the Coast Guard to search for the three teens, ages 16, 14, and 13, who reportedly departed yesterday aboard an 18-foot flat bottom vessel and did not return last night as scheduled. The teens had no overnight camping gear but did have a cell phone that was last used yesterday at 5 p.m.

    The teens became stranded on land after their boat broke loose and drifted across the bay.

    While the Coast Guard aircrew was en route to their search area, an Alaska State pilot, who was also assisting in the search, located the teens and their skiff on the western side of the lake near a red cabin.

    The Coast Guard aircrew diverted to their position to land and meet the teenagers on shore.

    All teens were reportedly in good condition at the time of the rescue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:44
    Story ID: 406800
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: SELAWIK, AK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies locate, rescue 3 teens on Selawik Lake, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard, partner agencies locate, rescue 3 teens on Selawik Lake
    Coast Guard, partner agencies locate, rescue 3 teens on Selawik Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak
    FOL Kotzebue
    Selawik Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT