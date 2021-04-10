Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bushwhacker 21-07 [Image 2 of 4]

    Bushwhacker 21-07

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line during Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2021. This exercise is enabling the 355th Wing to be able to rapidly deploy in support of the Dynamic Wing concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:19
    A-10
    exercise
    dynamic wing
    Bushwhacker
    Lead wing

