U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2021. The A-10s were moved on the flight line as part of Bushwhacker 21-07 as the 355th Wing continues to build on its state of high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
This work, Bushwhacker 21-07 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
