    Bushwhacker 21-07 [Image 1 of 4]

    Bushwhacker 21-07

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2021. The A-10s were moved on the flight line as part of Bushwhacker 21-07 as the 355th Wing continues to build on its state of high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    A-10
    exercise
    dynamic wing
    Bushwhacker
    Lead wing

