    1st SFG (A) Soldiers prepare for SFARTAETC during combat marksmanship training [Image 2 of 5]

    1st SFG (A) Soldiers prepare for SFARTAETC during combat marksmanship training

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. GaoZong Lee 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    OKINAWA, Japan – A U.S. Army Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) fires his M4 carbine at a target during pre - special forces advanced reconnaissance, target analysis, and exploitation techniques course (SFARTAETC) on Sept. 24, 2021. SFARTAETC teaches combat weapons marksmanship, close quarters battle (CQB) and explosive and mechanical breaching in preparation for real world crises response scenarios.

    This work, 1st SFG (A) Soldiers prepare for SFARTAETC during combat marksmanship training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Marksmanship
    SFARTAETC
    1SFG(A)

