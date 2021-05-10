1st SFG (A) Soldiers prepare for SFARTAETC during combat marksmanship training

OKINAWA, Japan – A U.S. Army Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) fires his M4 carbine at a target while being evaluated during pre - special forces advanced reconnaissance, target analysis, and exploitation techniques course (SFARTAETC) on Sept. 24, 2021. SFARTAETC teaches combat weapons marksmanship, close quarters battle (CQB) and explosive and mechanical breaching in preparation for real world crises response scenarios. (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

