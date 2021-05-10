Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging System Developers Eye Camp Ripley’s River Crossing [Image 5 of 5]

    Bridging System Developers Eye Camp Ripley’s River Crossing

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Bridging developers and designers along with representative of the U.S. Army Engineer Training Command interested in Camp Ripley for its ability to utilize the bridging site along the Mississippi River to test the staging, operation and capabilities of the new bridge system.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 15:06
    Engineers
    Camp Ripley
    Bridging
    Minnesota Natinoal Guard
    Engineer Training Command

