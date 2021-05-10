Bridging System Developers Eye Camp Ripley’s River Crossing

Photo By Anthony Housey | Bridging developers and designers along with representative of the U.S. Army Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | Bridging developers and designers along with representative of the U.S. Army Engineer Training Command interested in Camp Ripley for its ability to utilize the bridging site along the Mississippi River to test the staging, operation and capabilities of the new bridge system. see less | View Image Page

October 5, 2021 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) – For nearly a century Camp Ripley’s training area has hosted a wide variety of customers using the space for a diverse spectrum of training needs. From Field Artillery to pistol qualification, from canine search and rescue to air-droppable resupplies.



“Our forested hills, open prairies, lakes and built-up training resources are on the top of the most desired list for organizations developing training plans and ready to put them in action,” said 1st Lt. William Hermanson, Camp Ripley’s Public Affairs Officer.



Potentially seeking to utilize one of Camp Ripley’s greatest features are bridging developers and designers along with representatives of the U.S. Army Engineer Training Command. The interest in Camp Ripley is the ability to utilize the bridging site along the Mississippi River to test the staging, operation and capabilities of a new bridge system.



“The draw is the fast water site along with all the other resources readily available on Camp Ripley,” said Capt. Michael Holly a testing officer with the Maneuver Support and Sustainment Test Directorate, U. S. Army Operational Test Command. “If it were just a matter of choosing a river crossing we could go anywhere, but you all have the billeting, railhead, storage, and infrastructure right at our fingertips”.



Representatives from the U.S. Army Engineer School, Directorate of Training and Leader

Development (DOTLD) Maneuver Support Center of Excellence (MSCoE) were joined by members of the Support PM, Bridging ( JAB & LOCB) Systems and other departments to visit Camp Ripley and determine if the training area met all their requirements for mobilizing the new bridge system and testing its capabilities.



“It’s a thrill to have us as a consideration by our fellow branches and organizations, we always appreciate the interest in our resources here on Ripley,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Krebsbach, Camp Ripley Operations NCOIC.



Camp Ripley’s two water crossing training areas continue to be the chosen venues for several out-of-state engineer units including Army Reserve and National Guard units from Michigan, Wisconsin and South Dakota. W-1 also known as the Ferrell Lake Pontoon Bridge Site provides a (167 meter) lake site for bridging and an amphibious swim site. This site has recently been designed and constructed to mitigate environmental impacts from these types of military training operations. Additionally the Mississippi River Ribbon Bridge Site, W-2, is a Bridge Site that is considered a fast water site and is unique in the United States (military post owning both sides of the river crossing). This site has recently been designed and constructed to mitigate environmental impacts associated with military training operations.