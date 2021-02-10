180th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Brian Diven (right) relinquishes command of the 180th Airlift Squadron during a ceremony Oct. 2, 2021, Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Lt. Col. Eric Rawlings assumed command of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6873965
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-SP486-0129
|Resolution:
|4881x3254
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
