    180th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    180th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Eric Rawlings (right) assumes command of the 180th Airlift Squadron during a ceremony Oct. 2, 2021, Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Lt. Col. Brian Diven relinquished command and plans to retire in the near future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

