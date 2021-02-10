180th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Eric Rawlings (right) assumes command of the 180th Airlift Squadron during a ceremony Oct. 2, 2021, Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Lt. Col. Brian Diven relinquished command and plans to retire in the near future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

