    Chilean Independence Day Celebration 2021 [Image 41 of 41]

    Chilean Independence Day Celebration 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Chilean dignitaries for a Chilean independence celebration hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2021. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country and food from the same. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:39
    Photo ID: 6873642
    VIRIN: 210921-F-VO743-1041
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chilean Independence Day Celebration 2021 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Chile
    IADC
    IADB

