Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Chilean dignitaries for a Chilean independence celebration hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2021. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country and food from the same. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6873641
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-VO743-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chilean Independence Day Celebration 2021 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
