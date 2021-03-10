The German-American Friendship concert was hosted at the Fruchthalle Oct. 3. This is a longstanding partner between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the city of Kaiserslautern.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6873293
|VIRIN:
|211003-A-ZH867-406
|Resolution:
|3696x2448
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership
LEAVE A COMMENT