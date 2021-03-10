Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership [Image 1 of 4]

    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Stefan Alford 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The German-American Friendship concert was hosted at the Fruchthalle Oct. 3. This is a longstanding partner between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the city of Kaiserslautern.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 08:56
    Photo ID: 6873292
    VIRIN: 211003-A-ZH867-670
    Resolution: 3696x2448
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership
    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership
    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership
    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    German-American Friendship Concert returns to celebrate partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armystrong
    strongertogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT