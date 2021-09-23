Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives

    Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Elton San Juan, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offensive avionics system journeyman, responded to a house fire on Aug. 11, 2021, while driving to Dyess Air Force Base Texas, to work out. Even though San Juan has never been put in this position before or trained for it, the values that his parents and the Air Force instilled in him helped lead him to do the right thing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

