Airman 1st Class Elton San Juan, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offensive avionics system journeyman, responded to a house fire on Aug. 11, 2021, while driving to Dyess Air Force Base Texas, to work out. Even though San Juan has never been put in this position before or trained for it, the values that his parents and the Air Force instilled in him helped lead him to do the right thing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
This work, Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives
