Airman 1st Class Elton San Juan, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offensive avionics system journeyman, responded to a house fire on Aug. 11, 2021, while driving to Dyess Air Force Base Texas, to work out. Even though San Juan has never been put in this position before or trained for it, the values that his parents and the Air Force instilled in him helped lead him to do the right thing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 08:44 Photo ID: 6873280 VIRIN: 210923-F-CB366-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.66 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.