Airman 1st Class Elton San Juan, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offensive avionics system journeyman, middle, was recognized by the Abilene Fire Department with the AFD Lifesaver award in Abilene, Texas, Sept. 3, 2021. San Juan received the award for saving Abilene members from a house fire on Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 08:44 Photo ID: 6873276 VIRIN: 210903-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 3786x2573 Size: 2.21 MB Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.