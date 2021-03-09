Airman 1st Class Elton San Juan, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offensive avionics system journeyman, middle, was recognized by the Abilene Fire Department with the AFD Lifesaver award in Abilene, Texas, Sept. 3, 2021. San Juan received the award for saving Abilene members from a house fire on Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 08:44
|Photo ID:
|6873276
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|3786x2573
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airman springs into action, saves lives
LEAVE A COMMENT