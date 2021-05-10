Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans

Army 1st Lt. Mazin Mozan poses during a recent deployment with his U.S. Army Reserve unit. The Medical Service Corps officer is a former civilian translator who assisted allied forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He came to the U.S. Under the Special Immigrant Visa program being used to support recent Afghan arrivals. Translators, he stated, accept the looming prospect of death – not just in the conduct of their duties, but in every aspect of their lives. (Contributed Photo)

