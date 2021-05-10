Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans [Image 2 of 2]

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Army 1st Lt. Mazin Mozan poses during a recent deployment with his U.S. Army Reserve unit. The Medical Service Corps officer is a former civilian translator who assisted allied forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He came to the U.S. Under the Special Immigrant Visa program being used to support recent Afghan arrivals. Translators, he stated, accept the looming prospect of death – not just in the conduct of their duties, but in every aspect of their lives. (Contributed Photo)

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans
    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans

