Spc. Mazin Mozan poses with battle buddies from Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, where he was assigned while attending initial entry training at the Fort Lee, Va., in 2010. Several years earlier, he had served as a translator for allied forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom. With help from an Army unit, he was able to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa and came to America in 2004. (U.S. Army file photo by T. Anthony Bell)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6873225
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-US054-166
|Resolution:
|640x424
|Size:
|64.35 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans
LEAVE A COMMENT