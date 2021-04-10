Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans [Image 1 of 2]

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Spc. Mazin Mozan poses with battle buddies from Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, where he was assigned while attending initial entry training at the Fort Lee, Va., in 2010. Several years earlier, he had served as a translator for allied forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom. With help from an Army unit, he was able to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa and came to America in 2004. (U.S. Army file photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 08:31
    Photo ID: 6873225
    VIRIN: 211004-A-US054-166
    Resolution: 640x424
    Size: 64.35 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans
    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Iraqi interpreter reacts to plight of Afghans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Iraqi Freedom
    Task Force Eagle
    Fort-Lee-Feature-2021
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT