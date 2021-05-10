AUAB fire prevention week proclamation

Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week proclamation outside the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Oct. 5, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Fire Prevention Week is an annual worldwide campaign to promote awareness of fire safety. This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety!”, which is meant to educate people on the different sounds that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms make. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

