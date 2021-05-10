Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB fire prevention week proclamation [Image 3 of 4]

    AUAB fire prevention week proclamation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week proclamation outside the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Oct. 5, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Fire Prevention Week is an annual worldwide campaign to promote awareness of fire safety. This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety!”, which is meant to educate people on the different sounds that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms make. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB fire prevention week proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

