AUAB fire prevention week proclamation

Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron after signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation Oct. 5, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Fire Prevention Week is an annual worldwide campaign to promote awareness of fire safety. This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety!”, which is meant to educate people on the different sounds that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms make. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA by SrA Noah Coger