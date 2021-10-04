Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Fighter Squadron Flying into the Blue [Image 5 of 7]

    492nd Fighter Squadron Flying into the Blue

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 4, 2021. Daily training sorties like these ensure the Liberty Wing is always ready to provide combat support to its allies at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6873064
    VIRIN: 211004-F-TF632-0094
    Resolution: 6252x3517
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd Fighter Squadron Flying into the Blue [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Flying Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron

