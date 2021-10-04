492nd Fighter Squadron Flying into the Blue

An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 4, 2021. Daily training sorties like these ensure the Liberty Wing is always ready to provide combat support to its allies at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

