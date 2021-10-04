492nd Fighter Squadron Flying into the Blue

An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 4, 2021. Routine flying operations ensure the Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness and its ability to safeguard U.S. national interests in the collective defense of its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

