SETAF-AF Executive Admin reenlists after promotion

Sgt. 1st Class Candia S. Naulings, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, receives a certificate of re-enlistment following her promotion ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 1, 2021. Naulings, a 12-year Army veteran, is the executive administrative assistant to the secretary of the commanding general’s staff. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
