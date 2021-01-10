Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Executive Admin reenlists after promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    SETAF-AF Executive Admin reenlists after promotion

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. 1st Class Candia S. Naulings, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, receives a certificate of re-enlistment following her promotion ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 1, 2021. Naulings, a 12-year Army veteran, is the executive administrative assistant to the secretary of the commanding general’s staff. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

