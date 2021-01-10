SETAF-AF Executive Admin reenlists after promotion

Maj. John D. Staeheli, Secretary of the General Staff with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force – Africa, promotes Staff Sgt. Candia S. Naulings to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class during ceremonies held at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 1, 2021. . Naulings, a 12-year Army veteran, is the executive administrative assistant to the secretary of the commanding general’s staff. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

