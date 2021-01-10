Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Executive Admin reenlists after promotion [Image 3 of 4]

    SETAF-AF Executive Admin reenlists after promotion

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. John D. Staeheli, Secretary of the General Staff with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force – Africa, promotes Staff Sgt. Candia S. Naulings to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class during ceremonies held at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 1, 2021. . Naulings, a 12-year Army veteran, is the executive administrative assistant to the secretary of the commanding general’s staff. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

