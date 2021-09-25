Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Town of Indian Head’s 101st anniversary celebration [Image 6 of 6]

    Town of Indian Head’s 101st anniversary celebration

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210925-N-CM812-433
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device In-service Engineering Branch ordnance equipment specialist Doug Vaughn walks through the ejection seat process with attendee Danielle Jones at the Town of Indian Head’s 101st anniversary celebration at the Village Green, Sept. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

