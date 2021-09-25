210925-N-CM812-433
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device In-service Engineering Branch ordnance equipment specialist Doug Vaughn walks through the ejection seat process with attendee Danielle Jones at the Town of Indian Head’s 101st anniversary celebration at the Village Green, Sept. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 23:46
|Photo ID:
|6872681
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-CM812-433
|Resolution:
|5004x3336
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Town of Indian Head’s 101st anniversary celebration [Image 6 of 6], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT