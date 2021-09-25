210925-N-CM812-283

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll shares the history of the command alongside the Town of Indian Head during the town’s 101st anniversary celebration opening ceremony at the Village Green, Sept. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 23:45 Photo ID: 6872678 VIRIN: 210925-N-CM812-283 Resolution: 5010x3340 Size: 7.25 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Town of Indian Head’s 101st anniversary celebration [Image 6 of 6], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.