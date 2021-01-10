Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City Sailor Monitors VMS During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Sioux City Sailor Monitors VMS During Sea and Anchor Detail

    PUERTO RICO

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    211001-N-YD864-1013
    PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (Oct. 1, 2021) — Lt. Callie Rietfors monitors the voyage management system (VMS) during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) as the ship prepares to depart from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:07
    Location: PR
    us 4th fleet
    sioux city
    jitfs

