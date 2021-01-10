USS Sioux City Sailor Removes the Brow Security Lines During Sea and Anchor Detail

211001-N-YD864-1007
PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (Oct. 1, 2021) — Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Benjamin Soong removes the brow security lines during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) as the ship prepares to depart from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)
