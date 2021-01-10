Marne Air Soldiers receive Armed Forces Service Medal.

Sgt. Jose Lopez, an unmanned systems aircraft operator assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID, salutes Lt. Col. Jeffery Paulus, commander of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID, during an award ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 1. Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID, were awarded the AFSM for their deployment to Fort Huachuca, Arizona in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection security efforts, June-September 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

