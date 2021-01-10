Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers receive Armed Forces Service Medal. [Image 1 of 3]

    Marne Air Soldiers receive Armed Forces Service Medal.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A tray containing Armed Forces Service Medals sits on a table prior to an award ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 1. Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were awarded the AFSM for their deployment to Fort Huachuca, Arizona in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection security efforts, June-September 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:15
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
