Soldiers Bowl with Afghan Personnel

Afghan personnel bowl at the Ten Strikes Bowling Center as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Lee, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ty Baggerly)

Date Taken: 10.04.2021
Location: FORT LEE, VA, US