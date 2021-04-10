Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Bowl with Afghan Personnel

    Soldiers Bowl with Afghan Personnel

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Ty Baggerly 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    A soldier bowls with Afghan personnel at the Ten Strikes Bowling Center as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Lee, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ty Baggerly)

