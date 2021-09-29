Doris Chandler Retirement

Doris Chandler, the Executive Secretary for the Commander of 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), receives a 35-year Length-of-Service Award, a Certificate of Retirement, a Certificate of Appreciation from the Commander and Command Sergeant Major of 1oth SFG(A), during a retirment ceremony on Fort Carson Colorado, September 29, 2021. Chandler served as the Executive Secretary for the Commander of 10th SFG(A) for over two decades. As the matriarch of Group, she has worked alongside 17 Group commanders, ten deputy commanders, ten command chief warrant officers, and ten command sergeants major. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Steven Alger)

