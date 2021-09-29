A Trojan Legacy, Retired

Photo By Spc. Steven Alger | Retired Lt. Gen. Charles Cleveland, former group commande, shares a story of Doris...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Steven Alger | Retired Lt. Gen. Charles Cleveland, former group commande, shares a story of Doris Chandler, the Executive Secretary for the Commander of 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), at her retirement ceremony on Fort Carson Colorado, September 29, 2021. Chandler served as the Executive Secretary for the Commander of 10th SFG(A) for over two decades. As the matriarch of Group, she has worked alongside 17 Group commanders, ten deputy commanders, ten command chief warrant officers, and ten command sergeants major. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Steven Alger) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – After 26 years of steadfast service to the Originals and their Families, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said Auf Wiedersehen to Ms. Doris Chandler as she retires.

Chandler served as the Executive Secretary for the Commander of 10th SFG(A) for over two decades. As the matriarch of Group, she has worked alongside 17 Group commanders, ten deputy commanders, ten command chief warrant officers, and ten command sergeants major.

Before becoming a notable individual within 10th SFG(A), Chandler started her Civil Service career 35 years ago in Friedberg, Germany, where her assignments included secondary education secretarial positions within the Department of Defense.

After leaving Germany and returning to the states, Doris held several other Department of Defense secretary positions before beginning her tenure with Group in 1995.

“Doris was that one touchpoint for the entire Group,” said retired Lt. Gen. Charles Cleveland, former group commander, and a key component in the hiring of Chandler when he served as the group executive officer. “And I think she brought credibility, frankly, over the many years to that Group Headquarters.”

Chandler’s efforts have extended far beyond supporting the command team. Not only has Chandler served as the Group Secretary, but she has also been, and continues to be, an active volunteer with the 10th SFG(A) Family Readiness Group and a member of the Care Team which supports the Gold Star Families in the months immediately following the loss of their Soldier.

“Doris watched over us in our many dealings, in command and life,” said Cleveland. “She assisted, consoled, advised, supported, and even admonished us at times, and in our roughest situations.”

As part of her retirement ceremony, Chandler received several decorations, which included the Superior Civilian Service Medal, a 35-year Length-of-Service Award, a Certificate of Retirement, a Certificate of Appreciation from the Commanding General of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), and a flag that has flown over the 10th Group Compound for the last year.

But the highlight of the ceremony, however, was the final presentation to Chandler from the Master of Ceremony: a can of ice-cold Foster’s.

“Doris always keeps her fridge stocked full of ice-cold Foster’s Oil cans,” said the MC. “So Doris, this one’s on me.”

Although Chandler did not have much to say during her speech, she did have advice for her descendant.

“My final thought is ‘leave this place better than you found it,’” said Chandler. “Take a risk and volunteer for a cause you have passion for. You can make a change in the world one person at a time. The people you touch will carry your legacy. Anytime. Any place. Anywhere. Airborne.”