    AFA vs. UNM Football Flyover [Image 4 of 4]

    AFA vs. UNM Football Flyover

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and crewmembers of a pre-game flyover were introduced during the third quarter of the Air Force Academy vs. University of New Mexico football game, Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 2, 2021. The flyover was conducted by two MC-130J Commando II Special Operations aircraft flown by Maj. Catherine Cumm, Lt. Col. Joey Sullivan, Maj. Lucas Cumm, and Maj. Marty Burden, all stationed at the 58th Special Operations Wing, 415th Special Operations Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFA vs. UNM Football Flyover [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    Flyover
    Air Force
    MC-130J
    58 SOW

