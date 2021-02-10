AFA vs. UNM Football Flyover

U.S. Air Force Airmen and crewmembers of a pre-game flyover were introduced during the third quarter of the Air Force Academy vs. University of New Mexico football game, Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 2, 2021. The flyover was conducted by two MC-130J Commando II Special Operations aircraft flown by Maj. Catherine Cumm, Lt. Col. Joey Sullivan, Maj. Lucas Cumm, and Maj. Marty Burden, all stationed at the 58th Special Operations Wing, 415th Special Operations Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

Date Taken: 10.02.2021