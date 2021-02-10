AFA vs. UNM Football Flyover

A flyover of the Air Force Academy vs. University of New Mexico football game, held at University Stadium, on Oct. 2, 2021, was conducted by two MC-130J Commando II Special Operations aircraft from the 58th Special Operations Wing Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The aircraft were flown by graduates of the AFA Maj. Catherine Cumm, Lt. Col. Joey Sullivan, Maj. Lucas Cumm, and Maj. Marty Burden, all stationed at the 58th SOW, 415th Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

